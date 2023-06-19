Ankit Raj Biswal, who recently graduated in Computer Science from the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Faculty of Engineering of SOA, has been chosen by the Services Selection Board (SSB) for recruitment into the Indian Army as a young officer.

Biswal, who appeared for the Services Selection Board (SSB) assessment at Bhopal in April last, was felicitated by SOA Founder President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak for his success on Monday, June 19.

The SSB evaluates the suitability of the candidate for becoming an officer using a standardized protocol of evaluation system.

Biswal was part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit at ITER and held the rank of Senior Under Officer.

More news

In more news from SOA this month, it may be recalled that SOA was placed 15th among universities in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2023 which were released on June 5. It was also ranked 26th in the Overall category.

The latest NIRF rankings showed that in the eastern region, SOA was positioned number one in Medical Sciences and Dental Sciences and number two in Law. In the Universities category, it was placed third in the region.

