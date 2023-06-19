The issue of discrepancies in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 results might reach the Supreme Court soon.

Tanvi Dubey, Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, told EdexLive that she will be sending a representation to the National Testing Agency (NTA) demanding transparency measures when it comes to NEET results on behalf of the students who have been reporting huge discrepancies in their results.

“Certain transparency mechanisms should be exercised because this is such an exam where even one mark makes a lot of difference when it comes to seats and counselling. Many students have reached out to me who were expecting 600-650 marks but they have ended up getting 200-300, so there is a huge gap,” Adv Dubey explained.

Some of the students even reported discrepancies in their signatures and other details in the OMR copies that were received via email versus their original copy, suggesting that there have been cases of OMR tampering.

In the representation, the students will be demanding that they be provided with a carbon copy of their OMR sheets and also that their answer sheets be rechecked.

“In case the NTA does not respond to our demands within a week, we will move court,” added Advocate Tanvi Dubey, who has been extensively working on issues in NEET.

Last year as well, after a plea was filed in the Madras High Court by a NEET aspirant claiming OMR tampering with the results, the Madras High Court directed the NTA to provide the original answer sheet to the candidate in October 2022.