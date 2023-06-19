Of the 12,997 government school students who wrote the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year, 3,982 of them have passed, according to the data collated by the school education department.

While their pass percentage has improved to 30.6% from 27% last year, the number of students writing and passing the exam witnessed a slight decline this year. In 2021-22, 14,979 government school students wrote the examination and 4,118 of them cleared it, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The government school students also fall short of the overall pass percentage of the students from the state in NEET, which is at 54.45%, by a big margin. At least 1,44,516 students had appeared for NEET 2023 and 78,693 students had cleared the test. The overall pass percentage of the state is 54.45%. From the available data, the pass percentage of private school students is around 56%.

Getting into region-specific data

Salem has the highest number of government school students clearing the examination with 519 students while 2,007 had appeared from the district. The lowest number of students attempting the examination was from Mayiladuthurai district in which 25 appeared and 11 cleared.

In terms of percentage, Tenkasi (2.6%) was the lowest while Viruthunagar had the highest (81.35%). "The awareness among the government school students regarding all entrance examinations have increased. The department is encouraging the students to apply for JEE (Joint Entrance Examination), CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) and NEET among others. We are also providing special training to students with good academic performance," said a government school teacher in charge of a model school.

Veena Sri, a student of Virugambakkam Jaigopal Garodia Government Girls School, scored 637 in NEET in her second attempt this year. "My father works for daily wages at a pharmaceutical company. Because my cut-off was high, I got an engineering seat in Anna University main campus and my parents advised me to join it. Since I studied in a government-aided school till Class VIII, I was not eligible for the 7.5% quota. I convinced my parents that I could get enough marks to get into a government medical college next year and I am happy I was able to score better this year. My teachers helped me to study and I also took help from a coaching centre in Iyyappanthangal," said Veena Sri. She had scored 471 in her first attempt.

What do education activists say?

Meanwhile, education activists said that the government should continue to oppose NEET as it increases the commercialisation of education and puts pressure on students. "From the newspaper ads that appeared the next day of results, it is evident that only students who took private coaching have scored high marks. It has also not prevented students with low marks getting enrolled in private colleges. It only gives an unfair advantage to privileged students and prevents students from poor social backgrounds from realising their medical dream," said Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of State Platform for Common School System.

NEET in numbers

Year: 2017-18

Number of government schools who attempted the exam: 3,739

​Number of government schools who qualified the exam: 825

Year: 2018-19

Number of government schools who attempted the exam: 8,550

​​Number of government schools who qualified the exam: 1,151

Year: 2020-21

Number of government schools who attempted the exam: 8,061

​​Number of government schools who qualified the exam: 1,957

Year: 2021-22

Number of government schools who attempted the exam: 14,979

​​Number of government schools who qualified the exam: 4,118

Year: 2022-23

Number of government schools who attempted the exam: 12,997

​​Number of government schools who qualified the exam: 3,982

Yea-wise number of government school students admitted to medical institutions:

Year: 2019-20

MBBS: 336

BDS: 99

Year: 2020-21

MBBS: 436

BDS: 104

Year: 2021-22

MBBS: 461

BDS: 106