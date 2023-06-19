The altercation happened when the friends were partying | Pic Credit: Edex Live

In Lucknow, a Class XII student was stabbed to death by two of his friends for Rs 1,000. The 19-year-old victim died on Sunday, June 18, while receiving treatment at a hospital.

The two suspects in the case have already been arrested and judicial processes are underway. In this case, an FIR has been filed under IPC Section 302 (murder), reports IANS.

Deepak Kumar Pandey, inspector of Gomti Nagar police station, identified the victim as Akash Kashyap, whose father Jagdish Kashyap manages a roadside restaurant near Indira Nagar colony's Bhoothnath market.

Both of the accused have been identified as Abhay Pratap Singh and Devansh Kumar, he added. The event occurred in the room of their mutual friend Avanish Tiwari, where the four of them were partying.

How did this happen?

Akash allegedly had a verbal argument with Abhay on call over a monetary issue. According to Abhay, Akash was not repaying the Rs 1,000 he had borrowed from him.

According to the inspector, Akash and Abhay, along with another friend Devansh, got together at Avinash’s apartment where the verbal argument developed into blows, while the group was drinking.

According to the officer, the argument occurred again as a result of a debate about the same topic. This time, Abhay became violent. Akash was hit with a baton before being stabbed numerous times with a kitchen knife, resulting in his death.

Later, Abhay and Devansh fled the room as the neighbour appeared in Avanish's room. Akash was then taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he died on Sunday from his injuries.