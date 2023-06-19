For those who appeared for KEAM 2023 entrance exam, the rankers list is out. Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) released the rank list for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam on June 19. Those candidates who took the examination can check the rank list at the official website of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in.



Steps to check the rank list of KEAM 2023:

1. Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on KEAM 2023 candidates portal

3. Login with the required details

4. Check the rank link

5. Download for future reference



This year a total of about 80,999 candidates have appeared for the Engineering examination, of which, 54,079 qualified for the exams. Additionally, 54,079 candidates are included in the rank list, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



The entrance examination was conducted on May 17, 2023, in two shifts: the first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

KEAM exam

The entrance exam is for admissions to undergraduate (UG) professional courses in subject areas like Engineering, Medicine, Fisheries, Architecture, Ayurveda, Pharmacy, Forestry, Agriculture and Veterinary. More than 145 colleges across the state of Kerela accept KEAM scores for admissions.