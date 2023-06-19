The accused was arrested on Sunday and is now in judicial custory. | Pic Credits: EdexLive

An Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) office bearer from Shivamogga district has been arrested by Karnataka Police on charges of posting obscene videos of college girls on social media.

IANS reports that the police, in a statement released on Monday, June 19, disclosed that the accused, Pratik Gowda, was the president of the ABVP's Theerthahalli unit.

The videos in question contained footage of him getting intimate with several college girls, said the police, adding that he was sent to judicial custody upon his arrest on Sunday.

NSUI demands...

Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) have approached Superintendent of Police S Mithun Kumar in relation to the distribution of recordings, demanding action against the accused and other members of the ABVP.

The police stated that the accused is charged with filming nude pictures and videos of the gullible college students and blackmailing them. The police also issued a warning to the public, asking people to not circulate the videos made by the accused.

The police were asked to initiate action against the accused by ABVP members as well.

The members also informed the police that they received reports of harassment of girls by the accused, who was using the name of the organisation.