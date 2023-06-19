He also did well in the KVPI and NTSE scholarship exams | Pic Credit: EdexLive

In the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Advanced 2023 results, which were released on Sunday, June 18, Prakhar Jain of Kochi emerged as the state topper. Prakhar, a resident of Elamakkara and a student at Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School earned an All India Rank (AIR) of 21 after scoring 312 out of 360 marks.

Prakhar and his family moved to Kerala two years ago after his father Piyush Jain was assigned to the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)-Kochi Refinery as its Deputy General Manager. Prakhar is originally from New Delhi. Prakhar's support network comprises his mother Dr Surabhi Jain and his brother Pranava Jain, who just finished his BTech from NIT Trichy.

Heading to IIT Bombay?

In the JEE Main paper, Prakhar secured an AIR of 59, scoring 290 marks out of 300. He wishes to study at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay), with a specialisation in emerging technologies like data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). Prakhar reportedly dedicated approximately 12 hours a day to his studies, in order to prepare for JEE-Advanced.

Prakhar also holds a double black belt in karate. “I was also the district badminton champion and qualified for competitions such as the National Chemistry Olympiad and National Mathematics Olympiad,” he said. exams.

The principal of the Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School, Dinto KP, praised Prakhar for his commitment and hard work and recognised him as a role model for all students studying for competitive exams.