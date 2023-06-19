The results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on Sunday, June 18, highlighted the phenomenal performance of students from the Telugu States as six of them made it to the top 10, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

While Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad grabbed the much-coveted AIR (All-India Rank) 1 by scoring 341 out of 360 marks, Ramesh Surya Theja from Chittoor district (IIT Hyderabad zone) achieved an impressive AIR 2 with a score of 336 out of 360.

Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary from Eluru district secured AIR 7 with a score of 325 out of 360.

Addagada Venkata Sivaram, Nagireddy Baalaji Reddy, and Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy secured the fifth, ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

Students from other zones

The third and the fourth ranks were bagged by Rishi Kalra and Raghav Goyal, both from the Roorkee zone, while Prabhav Khandelwal (AIR 6) and Malay Kedia (AIR 8) from the Delhi zone completed the list. The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling will begin on Monday, officials said.

Notably, the top 55 ranks were bagged by boys. Nayakanti Naga Bhavyasri emerged as the top performer in the female category and secured AIR 56.

AIR 1 speaks

Speaking to The New Indian Express on his preparation for the exam, Chidvilas Reddy said, "I followed a structured study schedule that helped me stay organised and disciplined. I divided my day into dedicated study blocks for different subjects, ensuring I covered all the essential topics. I also allocated specific time for revision and solving practice papers. Prioritising tasks based on their importance and urgency helped me stay focused. Moreover, I learned to say no to distractions and prioritise my study time."

Advising future JEE aspirants, he said, "Based on my own experience and success, I would advise them to focus on building a strong conceptual foundation in all subjects. Accuracy is the key as speed follows. Hence, students should focus on consistent practice. Maintaining a positive mindset, staying motivated and managing time effectively are crucial for success. Lastly, believe in yourself and trust the process."

He aims to pursue BTech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay and in the following years, he aims to be an innovator, computer scientist or working with the government.

Topper from Andhra Pradesh

A native of Venugopalapuram village in Chittoor district, Theja moved to Hyderabad and studied at Sri Chaitanya from Class VIII to intermediate second year.

Overjoyed with the results, Theja expressed, "It is a moment of immense happiness and pride. I dedicated around 12 hours a day to reaching this goal. I am grateful to my father Ramaswami Ramesh, mother A Krishna Veni and the faculty for their unwavering support. My aspiration is to pursue Computer Science Engineering (CSE) at IIT Bombay and eventually become the CEO of a renowned software company."

While his father is the headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School in Narasingarayanipet, his mother is a school assistant for Physics in Mahadevamangalam village in Nellore.

Abhinav Chowdary from Gopalapuram village in Eluru district studied in Hyderabad as well. "After five years of relentless effort, I am thrilled to achieve this rank. I devoted nearly 12 hours a day towards studying, taking mock tests, and revision. I am grateful to my parents, Srinivasu and Padmaja, as well as my teachers for their support. My dream of pursuing CSE at IIT Bombay is now within reach," he gleamed.

As many as 1.8 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance test held on June 4, of which, 43,773 qualified in the JEE Advanced. Of the total qualified candidates, 30,000 were from the Telugu states. Qualified students can register for counselling from today, June 19.

Meet more toppers from Andhra Pradesh

AV Sivaram from Purushottamapatnam of Chilakaluri Pet secured AIR 5 and YV Maninder Reddy from Goutami Nagar of Guntur secured AIR 10. Both students studied at Bhashyam Educational Institutions, Guntur.

Sivaram's father Hanumantha Rao is a farmer and his mother Kalavathi works as a Supervisor at Market Yard Narasarao Pet. Speaking to The New Indian Express, AIR 5 Ranker Addagadda Sivaram expressed his delight and said that though he is from an agricultural family his parents encouraged him to study in the right way. "I Joined Bhashyam and studied for free from Class VI. To fulfil my dream to pursue CSE at IIT Bombay, I worked nearly 12 hours a day and my ambition would fulfil this rank. I thank the management of Bhashyam and the faculty from class six to till date," he shared.

YV Manindar Reddy is also from an agricultural family. His parents Srinivasa Reddy and Anuradha are also agriculturists.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Manindar said, "Earlier, I did not have any ambition to pursue it here and there, but I worked hard for about 12 hours a day to get top rank in JEE Advance and I succeeded. After Intermediate I have a desire to pursue CSE in IIT Bombay and I think I will do so with the top rank, he added.