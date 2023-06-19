Bengaluru boy, Ujwal L Shankar, topped in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, getting an All India Ranking (AIR) of 11, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Ujwal, a student of Narayana Olympiad School, Sahakar Nagar, topped the JEE Advanced in Karnataka, and was the highest scorer in the institution-wise rankings for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

The topper speaks...

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said that while he isn’t sure what field he wants to get into, he is sure he wants to be an entrepreneur. “I was expecting to get within AIR 100, but wasn’t expecting such a high rank. I’m very excited and proud of myself for the achievement. I’m not sure what field I want to get into right now, but I definitely want to become an entrepreneur. However, there are some fields I have been eyeing, like combining healthcare with tech, delving into space research, data science, or electric vehicles,” he told TNIE.



Ujwal also was one of the top scorers in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) examinations, ranking seventh in the Engineering stream.

When were JEE Advanced results announced?

The JEE Advanced results were announced on Sunday by IIT Guwahati, the organising institute this year. The exams are used for entry into IITs across the country. As many as 1.8 lakh students attempted the examinations, of which 43,773 students were declared qualified.

Of these was also B Shashank, a student of Narayana Institute in HSR Layout, who bagged an AIR 2 in the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category in the Advanced examinations. He attained the same rank of AIR 2 in the JEE Mains examinations as well.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said that his main aim was to work for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), experiencing an interest in research and space. “My main aim was to ace JEE Advanced. I’m aiming for IIT Bombay, where I can pursue Computer Science,” he said.

At a young age, Shashank suffered from a nerve injury to his right hand. The brachial plexus, a network of nerves on the right shoulder, were found to be damaged, resulting in loss of movement in his right arm.