n the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced announced on Sunday, it was revealed that about 883 candidates from Tamil Nadu have qualified. Officials from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, which conducted the examination this year, disclose that the number of aspirants from the state stands at 1,269, including those who qualified for preparatory courses offered by IITs.

Aditya Neeraje, who secured the 27th rank with 307 out of 360 marks, is the top rank holder from Tamil Nadu this year. Aditya, who is an Overseas Citizen of India based in New Jersey, said, that he has received admission offers from a few colleges in the United States as well. “I am yet to decide whether I should accept their offer or join BTech Computer Science at IIT Bombay," he added.

According to sources, at least six students from Tamil Nadu bagged a place in the top 100.



IIT Hyderabad zone tops the list

It has been observed that the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad zone saw the highest number of qualifying candidates, with 10,432 individuals clearing JEE Advanced. In addition, 75 candidates from the southern zone, which includes IIT Madras and IIT Hyderabad, secured ranks in the top 200. The southern zone comprises IITs like Hyderabad, Madras, Tirupati and Palghat, covering Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

How do Chennai candidates fare?

Ramchandran Sampath, a resident of Chennai, placed 52nd with a score of 300 out of 360. Speaking to the press, he revealed that he had been receiving JEE coaching since Class IX. “I found the first paper to be lengthy, while the second paper was comparatively easier. I expected better results but made a few mistakes. I aim to pursue BTech Computer Science at IIT Bombay," he said.

KR Keyaan, who achieved rank 66, mentioned that he has been preparing for JEE since Class VI and feels good to be in the top 100. "I hope to get admission to the BTech Computer Science course at IIT Bombay. If not, I would consider the same course at IIT Madras."

According to B Pavan Kumar, deputy director of FIITJEE, Chennai, the increased scores compared to last year reveals that the paper was easy and the students have done well. “Last year, the score for rank 100 was 237 out of 360. This year, it has increased to 283. Tamil Nadu has also done well in the examination,” he said, adding that more than half of the qualified are expected to get into IITs. He further said that the number of students from the top 100 and 200 ranks has increased, and many of them prefer to join BTech Computer Science in top IITs.

Of a total of 1,80,372 candidates who appeared for both papers in JEE (Advanced) 2023, 43,773 candidates qualified across the country. Among the qualified candidates, 7,509 are women.