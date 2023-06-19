According to a ranking by students, the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) has maintained its place as one of the best pioneering business schools, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The ranking is based on insights given by students on the business schools they study in, which were compiled and released as the Positive Impact Rating (PIR) 2023.



What were the parameters for ranking?

The parameters for ranking and feedback include the functioning of schools, fostering a more sustainable environment, as well as the importance given to teaching. Through this rating, the social impact that a business school has is measured, rather than its functioning or administration.

How IIM-B fared in the past

IIM-B managed to retain its position as a pioneering business school this year too, with a score of 9.2 out of 10. Reacting to this, IIM-B Director Rishikesha T Krishnan said, “It is encouraging to see IIMB top the PIR rankings, every year. I am particularly delighted to see Indian schools achieving top levels in the PIR, globally.”

Moreover, the sample size of the survey has also increased compared to last year, with over 12,000 students from 71 business schools globally participating in the survey – a 58 per cent increase.

In their feedback, students opined that including issues pertaining to sustainability and addressing practical problems would improve the social impact of their institutes.

In addition, students also proposed that the school stakeholders also be included in the learning process to ensure more effective learning methods. The students also warned the universities against making use of ‘greenwashing’, making false claims of undertaking positive environmental practices and ceasing partnerships with unethical businesses.