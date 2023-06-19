The recent incident where a student was stabbed to death outside Delhi University's (DU) Aryabhatta College has caused unrest among the student community in Delhi.



The incident took place on Sunday, June 18, when 19-year-old Nikhil Chauhan who was pursuing BA (Honours) in Political Science from the School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University was brutally murdered.



The students have raised concerns about the safety measures in Delhi's institutions and have demanded action against the accused.



Student groups react...

Student groups in Delhi have come forward to condemn the security issue in Delhi's colleges and to demand action from the authorities.



The Students' Federation of India (SFI) told EdexLive that the association will submit a memorandum to Mridula Gupta, the Dean of Student Welfare, Delhi University.



"The security concerns at the university have always been there. There have been multiple such instances which have made us question the security measures being taken by the administration, especially for women. If you remember, in the past there have been instances of harassment and infiltration at women's colleges like IPCW and Miranda House," said Arif Zakir, SFI Delhi State Committee member.



Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) also condemned the deteriorating law and order condition in Delhi's colleges.



Bhim Kumar, Delhi State Committee Member, KYS, said in a statement, "The incident exposes the sheer apathy of police administration which was unable to stop brutal acts of murder and violence in Delhi. Moreover, shamefully, the police kept the students who had rushed the deceased to a hospital at the police station overnight."



The student organisation also called out the SOL administration who did not inform the deceased's parents about the incident.



"The organisation demands that the culprits should be immediately apprehended and strict action must be taken against the concerned police officials for failing to stop brutal killings and violence in Delhi," KYS said.



KYS also informed that they will submit a memorandum to Delhi Police about the incident.