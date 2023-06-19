It is the mission of the Government of Karnataka to ensure that educational institutions' campuses are free of the menace of drugs and for the same, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar has ordered the police department to focus more on drug menace. He also instructed police to keep a close watch on coastal areas, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Udupi District Superintendent of Police Akshay M Hakay shared that a plan was in motion to form anti-drug cells in all Karnataka educational institutions of the district to keep a check on drug peddling and consumption as well.

What is the plan for these anti-drug cells?

''We have held discussions with the Zilla Panchayat CEO, DDPI (Deputy Director of Public Instruction), DDPU (Deputy Director fo Pre University) and heads of all the educational institutions. Heads of some of the educational institutions have already cooperated with the police department in curbing the drug menace',' he added.



Based on the instructions of the Home Minister, these anti-drug cells will be formed in all educational institutions, including colleges and schools.

Including legal sessions, activities like spreading awareness about psychological ill-effects due to drug consumption and so on can be organised. Among students, ambassadors will be selected, informed the official.

Over 70 students from educational institutions of the Udupi district have tested positive for drug consumption and were booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Among the students who were detained, eight were drug peddlers.