The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results were declared today, June 18, Sunday at 10 am.

What is most notable is that out of the top ten rankers of JEE Advanced 2023, six are from the IIT Hyderabad zone. Whereas from the top 100, as many as 40 candidates are from the IIT Hyderabad zone.

Who are they? Here's the list:

1) VAVILALA CHIDVILAS REDDY | IIT Hyderabad

2) RAMESH SURYA THEJA | IIT Hyderabad

5) ADDAGADA VENKATA SIVARAM | IIT Hyderabad

7) BIKKINA ABHINAV CHOWDARY | IIT Hyderabad

9) NAGIREDDY BALAAJI REDDY | IIT Hyderabad

10) YAKKANTI PANI VENKATA MANEENDHAR REDDY | IIT Hyderabad

What is also noteworthy is that even both the male, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, and the female topper, Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree, are from the IIT Hyderabad zone. In the Common Rank List (CRL), she stood at 56th rank.

As many as 10,432 students qualified for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam from the IIT Hyderabad zone. From the IIT Delhi zone, 9,290 candidates qualified and from the IIT Bombay zone, 7,957 candidates qualified.

The scorecard comprised the total marks scored in both Paper 1 and Paper 2, along with the candidate's rank in Common Rank List (CRL). The counselling for JEE Advanced 2023 will begin tomorrow, June 19.