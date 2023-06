The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results 2023 were announced today, Sunday, June 18 at 10 am.

A total of 1,89,744 candidates appeared for the examination, 1,80,372 candidates appeared for both papers, and 43,773 qualified for the examination.

As far as male candidates go 1,46,111 registered; 1,39,727 appeared for both papers; and 36,264 qualified and when it comes to female candidates, 43,633 registered; 40,645 appeared for both the papers; and 7,509 qualified for the exam.

Who are the top rankers of JEE Advanced 2023 from the various categories? Here's a complete list

Category: OPEN (CRL)

Rank: 1

Name: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy

Zone: IIT Hyderabad

Category: GEN-EWS

Rank: 1

Name: Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy

Zone: IIT Hyderabad

Category: OBC-NCL

Rank: 1

Name: Dasari Saketh Naidu

Zone: IIT Hyderabad

Category: SC

Rank: 1

Name: Deshank Pratap Singh

Zone: IIT Delhi

Category: ST

Rank: 1

Name: Dheeravath Thanuj

Zone: IIT Hyderabad

Category: CRL-PwD

Rank: 1 Dipen Sojitra

Zone: IIT Bombay

Category: GEN-EWS-PwD

Rank: 1

Name: Ashish Kumar

Zone: IIT Hyderabad

Category: OBC-NCL-PwD

Rank: 1

Name: Md Sahil Akhtar

Zone: IIT Kharagpur

Category: SC-PwD

Rank: 1

Name: Shankit Kumar Das

Zone: IIT Kharagpur

Category: ST-PwD

Rank: 1

Name: Priyanshu Kumar

Zone: IIT Guwahati