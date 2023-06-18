Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy is the JEE Advanced 2023 topper and has scored 341/360 hailing from IIT Hyderabad zone. The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 were declared today, June 18, Sunday at 10 am by IIT Guwahati.



VC Reddy's journey has been one of discipline. He had to develop strategies on the best ways to ace the exam. However, topping it did feel overwhelming and joyous, in equal measure, to the youngster. His Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) of choice is IIT Bombay but his ambitions don't end there. He would like to leave a mark in emerging fields of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science.

EdexLive spoke to the achiever to find out more about his achievement and future goals. Excerpts from a conversation:



Share your preparation strategy...

My preparation strategy for JEE Advanced revolved around three key elements: comprehensive understanding, practice, and self-discipline. I focused on thoroughly understanding the fundamental concepts in each subject and building a strong foundation. Regular revision and practice were integral parts of my preparation. I solved a wide variety of problems from different sources, including previous years' papers and mock tests, to enhance my problem-solving skills and acquaint myself with the exam pattern.

Additionally, I maintained a disciplined study schedule and sought guidance from experienced mentors whenever needed. I opted for Sri Chaitanya and Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya as my preferred coaching platforms. I found the comprehensive tutorials, experienced faculty, and personalised guidance provided by Infinity Learn to be highly effective in my JEE Advanced preparation.



Which IIT will you choose and why? Which stream?

I would be enrolling for the BTech Computer Science Engineering at IIT Bombay

How did you celebrate? Were you expecting this rank?

Celebrating my achievement as the JEE Advanced 2023 Rank 1 was an overwhelming and joyous moment for me. I celebrated this milestone with my family and close friends who have been my pillars of support throughout my journey.

While I was confident in my preparation, securing the top rank was truly unexpected and filled me with immense happiness and gratitude.

What advice would you give aspirants?

To all the aspirants preparing for JEE, my advice would be to believe in yourself and stay focused on your goals. Maintain a consistent study schedule and strive for a deep understanding of the concepts rather than simply memorizing them. Practice regularly and solve a wide range of problems to enhance your problem-solving abilities.

Don't shy away from seeking guidance from mentors and clearing your doubts promptly. Stay motivated, remain positive and remember to take breaks to rejuvenate your mind and maintain a healthy balance. Lastly, always believe that hard work and perseverance will eventually pay off.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

When I grow up, I aspire to be a technologist and a catalyst for innovation. I want to make meaningful contributions to the field of technology and be part of groundbreaking advancements that positively impact society.

I aim to pursue research and development, exploring new frontiers in fields like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and data science. Additionally, I hope to inspire and mentor young minds, nurturing their passion for science and technology and guiding them towards a path of excellence.