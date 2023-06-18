Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results were declared by IIT Guwahati today, June 18, 2023. All those students who appeared for the exam can check their scores on jeeadv.ac.in.

The counselling for the seats will start on Tuesday, June 19. Students can visit the website josaa.nic.in and look at the special eligibility criteria and other restrictions of various institutes.



Here's how you can check your results

1) Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

2) Find the announcements tab under which you will find score card link, click on it

3) Key in your credentials to log in

4) Once in, you can check your scorecard

5) Download it and save a copy for future reference

Quick glimpse at last year

RK Shishir who had bagged the first rank in the CRL list scored 314 marks out of 360. The minimum percentage of aggregate marks was set at 15.28% for the Common Rank List, 13.89% for the OBC-NCL and GEN-EWS rank list and 7.78% for the SC/ST rank list.

The minimum aggregate qualifying marks for OBC-NCL and GEN-EWS rank list was set at 50 and 28 for SC/ST rank list.