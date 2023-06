The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati declared the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced at 10 am today, June 18, Sunday.

The topper Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, as per the Common Rank List (CRL), is from the IIT Hyderabad zone.

Who are the other toppers and which zones are they from?

Here's a list of zone-wise toppers of JEE Advanced 2023

IIT Bombay

UJWAL L SHANKAR | CRL: 11

YUVRAJ GUPTA | CRL: 13

CHAITANYAA MAHESH MAHESHWARI | CRL: 15

JATSYA JARIWALA | CRL: 24

SUMEDH S S | CRL: 37

IIT Delhi

PRABHAV KHANDELWAL | CRL: 6

MALAY KEDIA | CRL: 8

HARSHIT KANSAL | CRL: 16

SAMEER ARVIND PATIL | CRL: 20

DESHANK PRATAP SINGH | CRL: 22

IIT Guwahati

VIVSWAN SAVYASACHI | CRL: 80

YASHASWI RAJ | CRL: 145

RASHIK DAS | CRL: 355

ANUBHAV SAHA | CRL: 398

VAIBHAV SINGH | CRL: 575

IIT Hyderabad

VAVILALA CHIDVILAS REDDY | CRL: 1

RAMESH SURYA THEJA | CRL: 2

ADDAGADA VENKATA SIVARAM | CRL: 5

BIKKINA ABHINAV CHOWDARY | CRL: 7

NAGIREDDY BALAAJI REDDY | CRL: 9

IIT Kanpur

TEJASWA SINGH MEHRA | CRL: 98

VAIBHAV SINGH | CRL: 100

SHRAVAN AGRAWAL | CRL: 170

VANSH AGRAWAL | CRL: 185

DEVANSH GUPTA | CRL: 305

IIT Kharagpur

DHRUV SANJAY JAIN | CRL: 36

SAGNIK NANDI | CRL: 39

SHIVANSHU KUMAR | CRL: 42

AYUSH KUMAR SINGH | CRL: 94

MD SAHIL AKHTAR | CRL: 99