Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exam results have been declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati today, June 18, 2023.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad has emerged as the topper of the exam and he has scored 341 out of 360 marks in JEE Advanced 2023.

Here's how you can check the results:

1) Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

2) Find the announcements tab under which you will find score card link, click on it

3) Key in your credentials to log in

4) Once in, you can check your scorecard

5) Download it and save a copy for future reference

Prof Bishnupada Mandal, Organising Chairperson, JEE (Advanced) 2023, IIT Guwahati and the event was hosted by Prof Parameswar K Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati,

As many as 1,80,372 candidates appeared for the examination and 43,773 have been declared qualified. The results as well as the final answer key have been uploaded on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Students, use your admit cards to check your score. And as far as counselling for JEE Advanced 2023 goes, it will be done by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) and it is expected to begin on Monday, June 19 at around 5 pm.

The JoSAA counselling process for admission to BTech courses in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs will be conducted in six rounds that will include the registration, choice filling, seat allotment, document verification and acceptance of seats.