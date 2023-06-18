Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results 2023 were declared by IIT Guwahati today, June 18, Sunday, at 10 am.

From IIT Hyderabad zone alone, six of the top ten toppers emerged.

What are the other details of the exam?

What was the criteria for inclusion in the rank list for JEE Advanced 2023? Below is the table:

Rank List Minimum Percentage of

Marks in Each Subject Minimum

Percentage of

Aggregate Marks Common rank list (CRL) 6.83% 23.89% OBC-NCL rank list 6.15% 21.50% GEN-EWS rank list 6.15% 21.50% SC rank list 3.42% 11.95% ST rank list 3.42% 11.95% Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD) 3.42% 11.95% OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 3.42% 11.95% GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 3.42% 11.95% SC-PwD rank list 3.42% 11.95% ST-PwD rank list 3.42% 11.95% Preparatory course (PC) rank lists 1.71% 5.98%

What did the qualifying marks look like for JEE Advanced 2023? Below is the table: