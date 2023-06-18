Published: 18th June 2023
JEE Advanced results 2023: Criteria for inclusion in rank list; qualifying marks for all categories, here
Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad zone emerged as the topper of the JEE Advanced 2023 exam
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results 2023 were declared by IIT Guwahati today, June 18, Sunday, at 10 am.
From IIT Hyderabad zone alone, six of the top ten toppers emerged.
What are the other details of the exam?
What was the criteria for inclusion in the rank list for JEE Advanced 2023? Below is the table:
|Rank List
|Minimum Percentage of
Marks in Each Subject
|Minimum
Percentage of
Aggregate Marks
|Common rank list (CRL)
|6.83%
|23.89%
|OBC-NCL rank list
|6.15%
|21.50%
|GEN-EWS rank list
|6.15%
|21.50%
|SC rank list
|3.42%
|11.95%
|ST rank list
|3.42%
|11.95%
|Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD)
|3.42%
|11.95%
|OBC-NCL-PwD rank list
|3.42%
|11.95%
|GEN-EWS-PwD rank list
|3.42%
|11.95%
|SC-PwD rank list
|3.42%
|11.95%
|ST-PwD rank list
|3.42%
|11.95%
|Preparatory course (PC) rank lists
|1.71%
|5.98%
What did the qualifying marks look like for JEE Advanced 2023? Below is the table:
|Rank List
|Minimum Marks
in Each Subject
|Minimum
Aggregate Marks
|Common rank list (CRL)
|8
|86
|OBC-NCL rank list
|7
|77
|GEN-EWS rank list
|7
|77
|SC rank list
|4
|43
|ST rank list
|4
|43
|Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD)
|4
|43
|OBC-NCL-PwD rank list
|4
|43
|GEN-EWS-PwD rank list
|4
|43
|SC-PwD rank list
|4
|43
|ST-PwD rank list
|4
|43
|Preparatory course (PC) rank lists
|2
|22