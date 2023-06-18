Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results were declared today, June 18, 2023, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

The topper of the examination is from the IIT Hyderabad zone and his name is Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy as per the Common Rank List (CRL). He has bagged the coveted All-India Rank (AIR) 1. Notably, the female topper, Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree, is also from the Hyderabad zone. She scored 298 out of 360 marks.

As per the Common Rank List, the second topper is Ramesh Surya Theja from IIT Hyderabad zone and the third topper is Rishi Kalra from IIT Roorkee. Raghav Goyal from IIT Roorkee ranks fourth and Addagada Venkata Sivaram from IIT Hyderabad is the fifth ranker of this tough examination.

For both Paper 1 and Paper 2, 1,80,372 candidates appeared and in this exam, 43,773 qualified.

Here's how you can check your results:

1) Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

2) Find the announcements tab under which you will find score card link, click on it

3) Key in your credentials to log in

4) Once in, you can check your scorecard

5) Download it and save a copy for future reference