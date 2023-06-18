Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results 2023 were declared by IIT Guwahati at 10 am today, June 18, 2023.

Here are the top ten rankers of JEE Advanced 2023 and their zone:

1) VAVILALA CHIDVILAS REDDY | IIT Hyderabad

2) RAMESH SURYA THEJA | IIT Hyderabad

3) RISHI KALRA | IIT Roorkee

4) RAGHAV GOYAL | IIT Roorkee

5) ADDAGADA VENKATA SIVARAM | IIT Hyderabad

6) PRABHAV KHANDELWAL | IIT Delhi

7) BIKKINA ABHINAV CHOWDARY | IIT Hyderabad

8) MALAY KEDIA | IIT Delhi

9) NAGIREDDY BALAAJI REDDY | IIT Hyderabad

10) YAKKANTI PANI VENKATA MANEENDHAR REDDY | IIT Hyderabad

What is the criteria for being included in the rank list?

The aggregate marks will be calculated as the total of the marks that are scored in subjects Math, Physics and Chemistry. The students have to meet the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in the rank list.

Maximum aggregate marks: 360 (180 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Maximum marks in Physics: 120 (60 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Maximum marks in Chemistry: 120 (60 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Maximum marks in Mathematics: 120 (60 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2)