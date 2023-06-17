The students of Mysuru University Research Scholars Association and Dalit Vidyarthi Okoota held a protest march demanding basic amenities in university hostels. More than 50 students led by association President C Mahesh who gathered near the Kuvempu statue at the south entrance gate of the Manasagangotri campus of the University of Mysore on June 16, Friday demanded that the varsity authorities provide basic amenities in the students' hostels, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking in this regard, Mahesh alleged that the students' hostels do not have proper drinking water facilities, no CCTV cameras installed for the safety of the students, no parking facilities for their vehicles, no internet facilities for their academic use, no quality food provided by the canteen and lack of streetlights near women’s hostels.

“Despite several requests, the varsity authorities have failed to initiate action for the welfare of the students. We also demand the authorities provide laptops to research students, scholarships for SC/ST students, open the library day and night for students and basic amenities at Maharaja College Research Centre,” he said. Additionally, Mahesh threatened to gherao the vice-chancellor's office, if their demands are not met by Saturday. “We demand the authorities to change the hostel warden and dean who ill-treat the hostel students,” he said.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor NK Lokanath and Registrar VR Shylaja who met the protesters said that the university is not receiving any grants from the government. “The university is running on the fees collected from the students. So due to financial constraints, it is difficult to fulfil all the demands of the students. We will try to resolve all the problems in the coming days,” VC Lokanath said.