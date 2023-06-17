Telangana University Vice-Chancellor D Ravinder was caught red-handed after he allegedly accepted Rs 50,000 as a bribe from the promoter of an educational institution, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said today, Saturday, June 17. The "bribe amount" of Rs 50,000 was recovered from the almirah located in the bedroom of the VC's residence, ACB said in a statement.

"Therefore the accused officer Sri Dachepalli Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, Telangana University, Nizamabad, will be arrested and produced before the Honourable Principal Sessions Judge for SPE and ACB cases court at Hyderabad," it said. Further, it said, the case is under investigation, as stated in a report by PTI.



Recently, the vice-chancellor and the executive committee of the varsity were at loggerheads over the appointment of the registrar to Telangana University.

About the university

The University College Education, Sarangapur, Telangana University, Nizamabad is a well-established institution which was founded in the year 2014, The University College of Education caters to the educational needs of northern Telangana districts of Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal and Adilabad through its pre-service teacher education courses at graduate and post-graduate level. It also aims at the quality improvement of programmes, research developmental programmes extension activities in various subjects, pedagogy-related areas and other domains which are national concerns.