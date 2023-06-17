On Friday, June 16, Telangana's Health Minister announced that the state government is swiftly moving forward with its plan to establish at least one government medical college in every district. The minister directed officials to prepare proposals for the establishment of medical colleges in the remaining eight districts by next year, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Further, Minister Harish Rao conducted a comprehensive review with senior officials from the Medical Health Department at Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat. He urged officials to expedite the process of land acquisition to ensure the prompt establishment of medical colleges in the remaining eight districts.

Currently, medical colleges have already been established in 25 out of the 33 districts. The minister emphasised the need to establish these medical colleges in accordance with the guidelines set by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and in coordination with the respective district collectors.

Speaking on this, he said, "We are taking all necessary measures on behalf of the government to provide better medical services to the people. I request the staff officers of the health department to do their best. The government will provide adequate support for this."

Additionally, Minister Harish Rao reviewed the progress of the Kanti Velugu programme, which aims to provide eye care services across the state. The minister expressed his satisfaction with the programme's success as it approaches its 100th day of operation.

So far, over 61 crore eye examinations have been conducted in 99 working days, with 40.59 lakh people identified as people with visual impairments. As part of the programme, 22.51 lakh individuals have received reading glasses and 18.08 lakh people have been provided with prescription glasses. The Kanti Velang programme has already completed screening in all 24 districts, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.