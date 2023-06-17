Expressing anguish over the recent deaths at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT Basara, in the Nirmal district, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday, June 16, directed the officials concerned to submit a detailed report, comprising the measures that are being taken by the university administration to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future, within 48 hours.

Further, she asked the institute's Vice-Chancellor (VC), Professor Venkat Ramana, to intervene and address the issues faced by students that lead to such extreme steps. The governor also appealed to the students not to resort to such measures and to prepare to confront the challenges of pursuing higher education with a ‘brave heart’, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Ex-gratia to the kin

Mourning over the recent deaths of two students, the staff of IIIT-Basara observed two-minute-long silence on Friday, June 16. Subsequently, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and VC Ramana handed over a cheque of rupees one lakh as ex gratia to the family members of Bora Likitha, who was found dead on the campus early on Thursday.

Later, the VC organised a review meeting in the administrative building, which lasted for approximately one and a half hours. The meeting involved discussions with the teaching and non-teaching staff regarding the issues at hand, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, Venkata Ramana emphasised the need for serious measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The internal committee report will soon be handed over to the education minister, he said, adding that the teaching and non-teaching staff have decided to contribute and hand over Rs 50,000 to the family.