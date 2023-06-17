Various student organisations affiliated with DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and its allies staged a demonstration to express their dissatisfaction with Governor RN Ravi over the alleged lackadaisical approach in granting permission for conducting convocation ceremonies in 12 state-run universities.



Several student members from DMK, Congress, MDMK (Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), and CPM (Communist Party of India) participated in the demonstration organised by the Students Federation Organisation (SFO) of the Secular Progressive Alliance. The demonstration, held near Raj Bhavan, was against Governor RN Ravi's delayed response in granting permission for the convocation ceremonies of state universities, affecting a total of 929,142 students.

The students gathered in the Little Mount area, where they voiced their discontent with the governor's inaction. Furthermore, they urged that the chief minister be made the head of these universities.



Bharathiar University

In another similar instance, Bharathiar University on Tuesday, June 13, sent a letter to Raj Bhavan seeking permission to hold a convocation. As per the officials, 95,211 students from the university and affiliated colleges are waiting to receive degree certificates since 2022.



“Without degree certificates, their higher education is affected, especially students who want to study abroad as they are unable to apply for higher studies,” sources added. When contacted, a top officer in the university told TNIE, “Earlier there was a procedure that the university will send a letter to Raj Bhavan seeking a date to hold the convocation ceremony. Then officers of the Raj Bhavan will finalize the date and inform the universities. Now the situation has changed. Raj Bhavan now tells universities when to send letters seeking approval for dates to hold the ceremony. Based on it, we sent a letter to Raj Bhavan," he added.

Further, he expressed hope that the convocation ceremony would be held next month, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.