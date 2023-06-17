To provide a multidisciplinary programme which could bring a positive change to the lives of the students, elective courses called Enrichment Electives have been introduced across all the first three years of the Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ranchi, giving an opportunity for its students to learn a local tribal language in the language elective course scheduled in the second year, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

These Enrichment Electives would provide a fresh perspective to students through courses like cinematography, Socratic dialogues, water management, sports management, story-telling, human connect, drama and theatre, art and painting and so on.

According to IIM-Ranchi officials, with an objective of providing a holistic learning experience of important life skills, while also connecting them to the roots, some new courses like Science of Happiness, Sustainability, Social Work, and Tribes in India have been introduced as compulsory courses of the undergraduate part of the IPM.

IIM Ranchi's Director shares his thoughts

Students also have the possibility to learn a local tribal language in the language elective course scheduled in the second year, they said. IIM Ranchi Director said that the institute, as a part of its strategic plan IIM Ranchi@2030 undertook a detailed review of courses across the programmes. The changes were deep and comprehensive and have been aimed to bring the latest developments in the industry and the society to the classroom, he said.

"This development is expected to encourage faculty members to introduce new and innovative courses which cater to industry demands. Students are expected to benefit from these courses and explore new domains and create a unique niche for themselves while increasing their employability quotient at the same time," said IIM Ranchi Director Dr Deepak Kumar Srivastava.

About the PG courses at IIM Ranchi

In the postgraduate (PG) programmes, the concept of elective courses received a major boost as the second year in all three full-time postgraduate programmes of the institute, has been made completely flexible. Compulsory courses in the three terms of the second year have been completely replaced with elective courses.

Students have the possibility to select electives from across all study areas of the institute in all three terms of the second year. Mid-term examinations have also been made flexible to provide greater academic freedom to faculty members.

Considering the focus on Liberal Arts as a part of the comprehensive revamp of the courses, the institute has also created a new area called Liberal Arts and Sciences through the merger of pre-existing General Management and Humanities and Applies Sciences Areas. The Strategic Management Area has also been renamed Strategy and Entrepreneurship Area to highlight the new focus areas of the institute.