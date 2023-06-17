A college in Hyderabad denied entry to burqa-clad students and also warned them that they cannot appear for exams until they took it off. The incident took place at the KV Ranga Reddy Degree College for Women on Friday, June 16, as stated in a report by IANS.



Further, the students alleged that the management asked them to remove their burqas and when the students refused, they did not allow them to appear for their exams. After 30 minutes, the management allowed them into the examination hall after they removed their burqas.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, State Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali said, "Some Headmaster or Principal might be doing this but our policy is totally secular. People can wear whatever they want but if you wear European dress, it will not be correct... We should wear good clothes..."

"You can wear whatever you want to but don't dress like Europeans it can create problems.. women wearing fewer clothes creates trouble, people feel relaxed if they (women) wear more clothes," as seen in a video byte circulated on social media.

He also said that women should remain covered as much as possible and should not wear short dresses. However, he said, "Nowhere it is written that a burqa cannot be worn. We will take action," as stated in a report by IANS.