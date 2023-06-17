Condemning the decision to increase fees by 10% for government quota seats in private engineering colleges, All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) activists said that the decision must be immediately withdrawn. Speaking on this, District Secretary of the association, Chandrakala, said that in 2022, private engineering college managements held a meeting with the Higher Education Department and the Karnataka Examination Authority and put forward a proposal to increase the fees of government quota seats in private engineering colleges and the fees of private engineering colleges by 10 per cent every year. Accordingly, the fees were increased by 10% in 2022-23.

“As a continuation of the same undemocratic decision, the current state government has agreed to increase the fees by 10% in the present academic year and it has said that confusion will be created if the decision of the previous government is reversed. This move of the state government has dashed dreams of poor meritorious students of the state,” she stressed.

Further, she said, "The engineering fee hike is undemocratic and this process will gradually destroy the merit quota. Due to the already existing economic crisis, many students from lower middle-class and poor families have turned to professional courses, including engineering. This fee hike is a big blow to them."

"Fees should not be hiked for any reason and the government should play its role in ensuring higher education to all vulnerable sections of students,” she added. Therefore, the AIDSO state committee demanded that the state government immediately abandon the decision of increasing the engineering fees.

Meanwhile, the association called upon all students, parents and education-loving people to raise their voice against this anti-people policy of the government, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.