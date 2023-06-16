Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), Hyderabad has released the SSC or intermediate results 2023. Those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Telangana Open School SSC or inter results at www.telanganaopenschool.org . The intermediate examination was conducted from April 25 to May 4 and the SSC examination was conducted from April 25 to May 3, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Steps to check the results for 2023:

1. Visit the official website at telanganaopenschool.org

2. On the homepage, click on “RESULTS OF SSC (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL / MAY - 2023” or “RESULTS OF INTER (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL / MAY - 2023”

3. Login with the required credentials

4. Your TOSS results will appear on the screen

5. Check the results

6. Download for future reference

The number of SSC candidates is 30,564. Among this, 15,193 candidates have cleared the exam and the total pass percentage is 49.71. And the number of Intermediate candidates who appeared for the exam is 42,026. Out of this, 19,813 passed the exam and the total pass percentage is 47.14.

TOSS open school learning

The Telangana Open School shall provide ample access to sustainable learner-centric quality education, skill upgradation and training to learners by using innovative technologies and methodologies of Open and Distance Learning (ODL).