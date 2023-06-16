The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Summit and Awards, presented by FICCI and The New Indian Express will hold its resplendent award ceremony on June 21, Wednesday. The ceremony which will commence at 9 am and conclude at 6 pm will take place at the ITC Grand Chola, Chennai.

This time the theme of the award function is Educating Tomorrow’s India.

The welcome address is to be delivered by M Ashok G Verghese, Convenor, FICCI Tamil Nadu Education Panel and Pro-Chancellor, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS).

The first plenary session, titled Building Skills for India’s Future will be moderated by Prof Mahesh, Dean, Alumni and Corporate Relations, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and will have esteemed panelists of four members namely Preethaa Ganesh, Vice-President, Vels Group of Institutions; Dr K Maran, Professor and Director, Sairam Group of Institutions; Dr N Raja Hussain, Registrar, BS Abdur Rahman University and Dr Chadaram Sivaji, Vice-Chancellor, SIMATS Deemed University. The session is likely to begin at 10.10 am and will continue till 11.15 am.

This will be followed by a fireside chat session and tea break till 12 pm.

The second plenary session titled Fresh Ideas, New Methods will be moderated by Dr SN Sridhara, Vice-Chancellor, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) and will begin right after the tea break and is scheduled to continue till 1.15 pm.

The panel consists of eminent members such as Prof AR R Raammnath, Founder & Chairman, Dot School of Design; Prof K Vijaya Bhaskar Raju, Vice-Chancellor, Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai and Parvez Alam, CEO & Director, Crescent Innovation & Incubation Council (CIIC), Chennai.

There will be a brief 20-minute session at 2 pm, on Skills for 21st Century Learner by esteemed guest, Andrew Harding, CEO, Management Accounting, AICPA & CIMA, followed by a Q&A session.

The third plenary session will begin at 2.20 pm titled Jobs or Careers: Preparing the 21st Century Students moderated by Dr R Velraj, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University and will have panellists Kadhambari S Viswanathan, AVP, Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai Campus; Prof C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor, SRM Institute of Science and Technology; Dr Rajesh Ramachandran, Pro-Chancellor, AMET University and Venkkat Ramanan, Regional Vice-President, Asia Pacific, AICPA & CIMA.

The highlight of the ceremony, the Valedictory Session and Award Ceremony will commence with a welcome address by Dr GSK Velu, Chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council & CMD, Trivitron Healthcare & Neuberg Diagnostics Group of Companies. The theme address will be given by Ashok G Verghese, Convenor, FICCI Tamil Nadu Education Panel & Pro-Chancellor, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS)

The special address will be given by J Vignesh Kumar, Senior Vice-President, The New Indian Express Group.

The MoU signing and release of the Knowledge Report by the chief guest will have D Karthikeyan IAS, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Government of Tamil Nadu as the keynote speaker and the valedictory address will be delivered by chief guest Dr K Ponmudy, Minister for Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The programme will come to an end after the award distribution ceremony by the chief guest with the concluding speech by Bhupesh Nagarajan, Co-Chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council & CMD, Indira Projects.