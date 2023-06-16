The Puducherry Health Department would be conducting a common entrance test for Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Nursing courses for all colleges in the Union Territory (UT) following the new directions by Indian Nursing Council (INC) to follow the guidelines issued by it for nursing admissions this academic year 2023-24, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

"Adverting to the notification issued on May 8, 2023 of the Secretary, Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi, the Health Department will conduct common entrance exam for students seeking admission to the BSc (Nursing) course for the year 2023-24 in all colleges including government, private and deemed coming under the purview of UT of Puducherry," said Director Health G Sriramulu in a release.

Exam details

The question paper will be based on the syllabus of Classes XI and XII (Physic Chemistry, Biology, English) and Aptitude for Nursing. Moreover, all five subjects carry 20 marks each. Further, the other details regarding the date of exam, and result will be intimated in due course of time on the Health Department Website, stated the release.

There are 970 seats in BSc Nursing in 13 nursing Colleges in the UT. Among them, only one nursing college in Mother Theresa Post Graduate Research Institute of Health Sciences is under the government sector offering 80 seats. Eight are in the private sector and four others are deemed universities offering the remaining seats, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.