On Thursday, June 15, the cabinet of Karnataka decided to make the reading of the Preamble of the Constitution compulsory in all schools and colleges, including government, aided and private, as stated in a report by PTI.

Also, having a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution has been made mandator in all of Karnataka's government and semi-government offices.

"Keeping in mind the freedom struggle, the idea behind writing of the Constitution, the people, especially the youth at schools, colleges and universities — whether it is government, aided or private — should compulsorily read the Preamble of the Constitution," Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said.

While speaking to the reporters after the Cabinet meeting in Bengaluru, the minister said that this will help encourage the youngsters towards building the nation and foster brotherhood among all the communities.

"Having such a great Constitution, our youth should compulsorily read its preamble every day," he said, adding that all government and semi-government offices should have a portrait of it displayed.

In other development, the reference of RSS Founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar are being dropped from textbooks.

Also, the new government has also consented to add chapters on Savitribai Phule, Jawaharlal Nehru's letters to Indira Gandhi and poetry on Dr BR Ambedkar, and with a strong intention to do away with the changes that were brought in by the previous BJP government.