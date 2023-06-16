There are no plans to reverse the fee hike imposed in Engineering colleges by the previous government, said Karnataka's Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar while speaking after the release of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results on Thursday, June 15. He said that the current administration has looked into the hike and all procedures have been followed, so it would be difficult to undo the change immediately.



However, he said that efforts will be made to reduce the hike eventually by at least five per cent. This would take time, as procedures need to be followed, so the change is unlikely to occur in this academic year, he added, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Meanwhile, speaking on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he said that a detailed discussion is being held on the issue, as it involves both school and higher education. “We have to examine the issue in depth because it involves both primary and secondary education, as well as higher education," he said.



"It hasn’t been implemented in schools, apart from syllabus changes. But for higher education, they implemented NEP two years ago. So currently, we are collecting information as to what exactly and where exactly there are issues that need to be dealt with," he added.