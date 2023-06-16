Many medical aspirants, who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 exam, were left disheartened as their NEET score revealed a huge discrepancy from what they had expected when tallied against the final answer key.

The OMR sheets of the candidates and the final answer key for the NEET UG question paper were released on June 4. Along with this, candidates were also given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key.

The results for NEET UG 2023 were then declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, June 13.

Following the announcement of the results, a number of parents and students took to social media platforms claiming that the total marks obtained as per the OMR sheet were significantly higher than the total marks listed on the NEET scorecard.

Students, parents react

Manvendra Singh, a NEET aspirant who gave the examination for the fourth time this year, had expected a score of 640+ marks, however, received only 55 in the final result card released by the NTA.

“It is a huge discrepancy. A margin of five to ten marks can be considered but as per the NTA (National Testing Agency), he is not even qualifying. This is the fourth time he is giving the exam and he had huge expectations after tallying the final answer key. We also did not receive the OMR sheet via email like other students, we were told to wait for two days since it might get delayed due to server-related issues but we have not received anything so far,” said Rajat Singh, a relative of Manvendra.

More than 60 such students have come forward alleging discrepancies in their NEET scores. The aspirants say that these irregularities have impacted their future as well as their mental health.

Anik Kumar Moulik, another NEET aspirant from West Bengal, said, “I was planning to take a drop year even before the NEET results were out. As per my tally, I was expecting more than 410 marks but I only received 371. I want to understand why there is a discrepancy and where my marks were deducted. NTA has no regard for students’ future as this has impacted many aspirants like me.”

EdexLive was informed that in a few cases, the students even received two separate OMR sheets via email and through the NTA website. Aspirants and parents have called out the NTA on these irregularities alleging a ‘scam’ in the NEET results.

What next?

All India JEE-NEET Students Association (AIJNSA), an association advocating for JEE and NEET aspirants, said that they will approach NTA about the aspirants’ concerns.

“If NTA does not respond, we will move court also. There are irregularities every year in NEET results. Before NEET, when AIPMT (All India Pre-Medical Test) was conducted, these discrepancies were fewer,” said Vishwanath Kumar, National Vice-President, AIJNSA.

Activists and experts say that there are multiple reasons why these discrepancies are taking place and urged that the NTA to look into the issue at the earliest.

Vivek Pandey, a student rights activist, said, “There are reasons due to which the scorecards could have been impacted. Firstly, maybe there is some technical issue with the OMR reading. Moreover, it could also be a case of tampering with OMR sheets which has happened in a few regional entrance examinations in the past.”

Pandey said that despite what has caused the discrepancies, it is a real issue and has been happening for a few years now.