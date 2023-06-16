Malavika Kapoor and Prateeksha R have emerged toppers in this year’s Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), the results of which were declared on Thursday, June 15.

They wrote Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) papers and dominated their related streams — Naturopathy and Yoga (BNYS), B Pharma, Pharma D, Veterinary Science and BSc Nursing — with both of them either coming first or second.

Malavika from Mahesh PU College, Bengaluru, said she hopes to become a doctor. “I honestly wasn’t expecting this high of a rank, but I am happy with the score I got. I am hoping to pursue a career in surgery, particularly in cardiology. Medicine is just something that always interested me,” she said.

Malavika said she hopes to get into one of the top medical institutions in the country. She secured an All-India Rank of 557 in NEET.

Meanwhile, the only topper writing KCET from outside Karnataka, Kartik Manohar Simhasan, has similar plans. He hails from Vijayapura. From Lady Anusuya Singhania Educational Academy, Kartik moved to Rajasthan to join Allen Career Institute for coaching.

“My mother works as a doctor at a government hospital in Vijayapura and my father is an anaesthesiologist. My older sister is pursuing MBBS. I am hoping to follow in their footsteps, though I am not sure what discipline I want to pursue as yet,” he said. He secured NEET AIR of 105. He is also a topper in all PCB streams alongside Malavika and Prateeksha.

Srijan MH, who hails from Hubballi and is a student of BASE PU College, also bagged a NEET AIR of 60. “I am very proud of my hard work. I got a top rank in five streams. I also secured the 60th rank in NEET by scoring 710/720. I hope to join Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, or Al Azhar Medical College,” he told The New Indian Express.