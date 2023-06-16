Expert PU College student Bhyresh SH has secured the top rank in Common Entrance Test (CET). He has emerged first in BSc Agriculture, second in Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS), fourth in BPharma, Pharma-D and Veterinary and 16th in Engineering. In the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Bhyresh had scored 710 out of 720 marks thereby securing 48th rank at the all-India level. Bhyresh, a native of Kolar, said he wants to pursue MBBS at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, and become a cardiologist, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Son of a Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) employee and his mother being a primary school teacher, Bhyresh said, "My cousin sister is a doctor and I was in awe looking at the respect she commands. Also, the nation is in need of a huge number of doctors."

Vice-Chairperson of Expert Group of Institutions, Dr Usha Prabha Nayak, said Bhyresh could come out with flying colours in both NEET and Karnataka CET because he was always focused on his studies and was never found distracted.

Alva's, Moodbidri Adithi of Alva's PU College, Moodbidri, scored the 11th rank in BSc Agriculture, 14th Naturopathy, 48th in Veterinary and Nursing, 99th in BPharma and 100th rank in Engineering.



Mukund has secured 51st rank in BSc Agriculture, Prajwal has secured 95th in Nursing and Veterinary and Prachitha has bagged 100th rank in BSc Agriculture.



Additionally, four students have bagged ranks in the first 50 ranks, 11 in the first 100 ranks, 38 in the first 200 ranks, 59 in the first 300 ranks, 103 in the first 400 ranks and 128 in the first 500 ranks. And Vaishak M of Excellent Moodbidre has secured 7th rank in BNYS. Chinmayi Borker secured 92nd rank in engineering.



About 12 students achieved ranks in the top 50, 31 students secured ranks in the top 100, 84 students secured ranks in the top 500, 112 students secured ranks in the top 1,000, and 136 students secured ranks in the top 2,000, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.