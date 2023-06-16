The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati is set to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Students who have taken the test can access their results through the official website of IIT-JEE, jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2023 exam was held on June 4, 2023, with Paper I conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, followed by Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The response sheet was made available on the website on June 9, 2023. Subsequently, the answer key was published on June 11, 2023, and candidates were given until June 12, 2023, to raise objections.

To check their results, candidates can refer to the following steps:

1) Visit the website jeeadv.ac.in

2) Locate and click on the "JEE Advanced 2023 Result" link on the home page

3) Enter the required login details, and the result will be displayed on the screen

4) Verify your result and proceed to download the page

5) It is advisable to keep a printed copy of the result for future reference

Furthermore, the Institute will also release the final answer key alongside the results. For additional information, candidates can visit the official website of JEE Advanced.