The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has recently launched an online Bachelor of Science Electronic System course to cater to the rapidly emerging demands of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana's electronics industry. Addressing a press conference, the professors of the institution explained that the course is accessible to all students who have completed Class XII with Physics and Math, regardless of their age, role, or geographical location, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, the press conference highlighted the significant contribution of Telangana's electronics manufacturing sector to Telangana's economy. As per Invest Telangana, the sector contributed Rs 76,410 crore in 2019-20. Additionally, the state contributes 6% to electronic production in India and employs over 50,000 workers.

During the press conference, Dr Radha Krishna Ganti, a faculty member in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Madras, emphasised the immense potential for manufacturing in the electronics sector. Graduates of the BS Electronic System programme will acquire strong fundamentals and skills, enabling them to serve in various industries, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Admissions Process

Admission to the programme is based on an in-built qualifier process and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is not a requirement. Candidates who apply will have access to four weeks of content taught by IIT Madras faculty and the qualifier exam will be based solely on this content.

Additionally, support will be provided to candidates through discussion forums and live sessions during this period. Further elaborating on the course, Prof S Aniruddhan stated that the programme is rigorous yet flexible. Students will receive continuous guidance throughout the programme to acquire the necessary knowledge and skills.