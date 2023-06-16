Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu today, June 16, Friday, flagged off vehicles carrying textbooks under the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme under the new National Education Policy for children of Classes I to III. The Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation published the textbooks, as stated in a report by ANI.



As many as 87.60 lakh copies of books under NIPUN Assam Mission for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy were dispatched. These books were written in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Manipuri, Garo, Hmar and English languages. NEP 2020 focuses on teaching in mother tongues at primary levels.

NIPUN is a flagship scheme under National Education Policy 2020 to achieve Foundational Literacy and Numeracy of students in the three to nine years age group by 2026-27 in their mother tongue. FLN is also the theme of discussion in the Education Working Group under India's G20 presidency, as stated in a report by ANI.