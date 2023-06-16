The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the (AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET - 2023) results. Those candidates who appeared for the LAWCET (Law Common Entrance Test) and PGLCET (Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test) 2023 examinations can check the results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Here are the steps to check LAWCET & PGLCET results 2023:

1. Visit the official website lawcet-sche.aptonline. in

2. On the homepage, click on the result link

3. Login with the required details

4. Your AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

5. Download for future reference

Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET - 2023) was conducted on May 20 for admission into regular Bachelor of Laws (LLB) courses (three and five years) & Master of Laws (LLM) courses (two years) for the academic year 2023-2024. The examination was conducted from 3 pm to 4.30 pm, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

APLAWCET/APPGLCET is conducted by Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur on behalf of APSCHE. The University at present officers Postgraduate education in 70 courses, besides Postgraduate courses in affiliated colleges. Administration of the existing courses of the campus college is redistributed into six constituent colleges: i) University College of Arts, Commerce & Law, ii) University College of Sciences, iii) University College of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, iv) Dr.YSR College of Engineering & Technology v) University College of Architecture & Planning vi) University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences from the academic year 2010-11.