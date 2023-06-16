For the first time in history, the Andhra Medical College (AMC) might note a spike of 50% in postgraduate (PG) seats. As per Principal of AMC, Dr G Butchi Raju, a proposal was made to the National Medical Council (NMC) for 131 additional PG seats, of which, a letter of permission (LoP) for 103 seats has been received, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

While speaking to The New Indian Express on Thursday, the principal shared that the increase in seats has come at a moment when the college is celebrating its 100th anniversary. If permission is granted for all 131 seats, the number of seats will stand at 368.

This year, admissions will be conducted for 103 seats, for which the LoP has been received, as well as 237 others. The principal also stated that admissions for another 24 seats will be conducted if approval is received before the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling is conducted. "A team from NMC visited the AMC for inspection of four departments for sanction of 24 seats in addition to 103 seats approved to the college," stated the principal.



The 24 seats include nine seats in general medicine, eight in psychiatry, four in pulmonology and two in urology. The inspection with respect to the endocrinology department is still pending. They have raised a query regarding anaesthesia department's additional seats. He also mentioned that additional PG seats were given in 15 broad specialities and 10 super specialities.