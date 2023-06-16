Condemning the attacks by academicians on the revision of syllabus by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, "In the recent past, the attacks by some "academicians" on NCERT for revising the textbooks are unwarranted. The current textbook modifications are not the only ones carried out. NCERT has been revising textbooks from time to time in the past too."

Further, he added, "NCERT is fully justified in carrying out the rationalization of its textbook contents. NCERT has repeatedly stated that the revision of textbooks originates from various stakeholders' feedback and suggestions."

Moreover, citing that there are other intentions behind these attacks, the UGC Chairman said, "There is no merit in the hue and the cry of these "academicians." The objective behind their grumbling seems to be other than academic reasons." Justifying this, he said, "NCERT has also confirmed that it is developing a new set of textbooks based on the recently launched National Curriculum Framework for School Education and that current textbooks in which the contents have been rationalized to reduce the academic load are only a temporary phase."



What happened so far?

Recently, former Chief Advisors for the original Political Science books for Classes IX to XII have requested the NCERT to drop their names as Chief Advisors from all Political Science textbooks. The arbitrary "rationalization" drive undertaken by the NCERT has been embarrassing for Suhas Palshikar and Yogendra Yadav, and has driven to take this step as they deem that the exercise has "mutilated" the books and rendered them "academically dysfunctional", as stated in a report by PTI.

Another is the removal of the periodic table and chapters from Class X textbooks. In the first week of June, the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) dropped a few chapters from the Class X textbooks.