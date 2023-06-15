The Government of India has launched VAIBHAV, a new fellowship programme to connect the Indian STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and Medicine) diaspora with Indian academic and R&D institutions for collaborative research work leading to sharing of knowledge, wisdom and best practices in the frontier areas of Science & Technology, as stated in a press release put out by the Press Information Bureau.

The Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) fellowships programme will be implemented by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. And it will be awarded to outstanding scientists/technologists of Indian origin (NRI/OCI/PIO) engaged in research activities in their respective countries.

The 75 selected fellows would be invited to work in 18 identified knowledge verticals including quantum technology, health, pharma, electronics, agriculture, energy, computer sciences, and material sciences. Addressing the gathering, PM Narendra Modi said, "The Government of India has taken numerous measures to boost Science, Research, and Innovation. Science is at the core of our efforts towards socio-economic transformations."

What does this fellowship aim for?

The fellowship programme was launched as a step to further efforts by shaping and implementing the VAIBHAV programme, envisaging collaboration between scientists of the Indian diaspora with Indian Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), universities, and/or public-funded scientific Institutions. Applications for the first call are being invited through a call for proposals from today, June 15, 2023 till July 31, 2023.

What is the further process?

The VAIBHAV fellow would identify an Indian institution for collaboration and may spend up to two months in a year for a maximum of three years. The fellowship would include a fellowship grant (Rs 4,00,000 per month), international and domestic travel, accommodation and contingencies.

Further, the VAIBHAV fellows are expected to collaborate with their Indian counterparts and help initiate research activities in the host institution in the cutting-edge areas of Science and Technology. The applicant can download the proposal formats from websites www.dst.gov.in/www.onlinedst.gov.in and should submit a completed application form and all relevant information through the e-PMS portal of the DST.