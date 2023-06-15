Many students appearing for the University Grants Commission - National Entrance Test (UGC-NET) 2023 Phase I examination are facing issues with the allocation of exam centres. Few students have complained that they have been allotted centres beyond their four preferences.

The first phase of UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from June 13 to 17 and the second phase will be conducted from June 19 to 22.

The UGC released city intimation slips for candidates who will be appearing for UFC-NET 2023 Phase I examination on June 8. Since then, many students have taken to social media demanding that their exam centres be revised since they have been allotted centres far away from their current location.

Here are a few tweets from UGC-NET aspirants:

@prof_commerce: @DG_NTA Please explain on what basis you are allocating test venues/cities to @ugc_india NET exam. I got Trivandrum, which does not fall under any of the 4 preferences given by me. Many got 4th preference!!! Then why choices? Please change the venue Id:230510000002

@MahakudOf: @mamidala90 @ugc_india I have applied for UGC-NET 2023 June cycle and my preferred city are Keonjhar, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Baripada. But the irony is that I got the examination centre Anugul which I had not opted for. I will just waste my money because I do not have any proper route to go by. Waste

@mehrozk45595049: I have received a city information slip for UGC-NET which was not mentioned in my preferences. I got Agra centre but I chose my first priority centre at Aligarh and second Moradabad Rampur and Bareilly. Please help

@Debadutta111: @dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA @ugc_india @UgcNetJrfExam Sir, during the online application of UGC NET you are giving 4 options for exam centre. But then you are providing the centre other than 4 preferences. This is injustice. The candidate is preferring and choosing which can be the best way. But you are providing a distant and unjustified place. If someone goes for exam in time but can't return. Please provide the centre from the given option in the application form.

@athmaja_s21615: About the UGC NET happening the next week, the Exam Intimation slip is already out. But I am wondering how I got to the city I did even not applied. Yup...if UGC selects centre for us, then what's the need of us?

@MonikaPate46520: Net exam centres allotted by UGC are far away from our town so plz allot us centre or city which was selected by us. Please take action immediately. Only 1 day remaining. What is the reason behind it. why UGC allotted a different city? @mamidala90