This year's the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) results assumes immense significance for Tamil Nadu as students from the state have performed extremely well and four students were ranked in the top 10, with rank one also from the state, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Experts have attributed the success to various reasons which include the availability of better coaching facilities, more preparation time students got due to the COVID-19 pandemic, easier question paper and above all, the clarity in the mind of students that NEET is here to stay.

Tracing NEET's history

Since 2017, when NEET was made mandatory for getting into medical colleges, political parties in the state have been opposing it. For some time, students were unsure if they needed to prepare for the exam as they were expecting that the anti-NEET Bill passed by the state government in 2021 will see the light of the day. However, the bill is still awaiting approval.

"No matter what political parties say, students and parents have accepted the fact that NEET is here to stay and is the sole gate to get into medical colleges. Hence, those who aspire to become doctors are preparing for the examination more judiciously," said Rajesh Rajasekaran, an alumnus of IIT Madras, who runs a NEET coaching centre in Chennai. Repeaters are also improving their performance by preparing again.

Easier paper?

Experts opined that in comparison to previous years, the question paper was slightly easier this time which helped students. Even coaching centres have also mushroomed in the city. "There has been a continuous increase in the number of NEET applicants, so in just one year we have opened four coaching centres in Chennai," said the marketing head of a NEET coaching institution in Chennai. Compared to last year, at least 45% more applicants appeared for NEET this year.

Meanwhile, TN NEET results have triggered a war of words on Twitter. Those opposing NEET are appreciating the performance of students but still want a ban on the exam while those in support are saying that Tamil Nadu students have accepted the exam.

"Whatever you say, it is a fact that cracking the NEET exam without coaching still remains difficult. For poor and underprivileged students, the exam is still unaffordable and the 7.5% government school students quota is the only hope for them to get into medical colleges," said career consultant, Jayaprakash Gandhi.