A 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur after scoring lower-than-expected marks in the highly competitive NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) examination, a police official said on Wednesday, June 14. The student identified as Bhavesh Teju Singh Rathore, hanged himself in his room using a rope tied to the ceiling hook on Tuesday night, the official said.



Rathore originally hailed from Karanja Lad tehsil of Washim district and had relocated to Nagpur to pursue his dream of becoming a medical doctor. On Tuesday, when the results of the NEET exam for admission to medical colleges were announced, he scored 588 marks out of the total 720, said the police official.



Upset over the lower-than-expected marks, the teenager killed himself, the official confirmed. Sub-inspector Ravindra Chavan said a "suicide" note was found in Rathore's room which cited his disappointment over the low marks for the extreme step, as stated in a report by PTI.



NEET UG 2023



The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 results have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 13. As many as 20,87,462 candidates registered for the exam and 20,38,596 candidates appeared for it. The exam was conducted in 4,097 centres in 499 cities across the country. There were also 14 cities outside India where the exam was conducted.