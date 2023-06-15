Maharaja's College, Kerala, mark list case has now taken a new twist with the so-called 'cyber warriors' targeting the head of the history department of the college. Following threats made in the posts on social media platforms, professor Vinodkumar Kallolickal, who also holds the charge of the Archaeology Department, filed a complaint with the Ernakulam Central police, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The professor said, "I am scared for the safety of the lives and property of my family in Kannur from where I hail." The professor who is one of the very few lecturers who have been promoted to the rank after more than 20 years said, according to him, all the allegations made against him by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists are false.

Giving more details, he said, "They are saying that I was in contact with a reporter and had some sort of understanding with her. But in reality, I am not at all acquainted with her on a personal basis. She had called me seeking my statement after the mark list issue blew up and I called her once when the channel had wrongly reported that I had resigned following the controversy. I requested her to take down the news story. That was the extent of my contact with her," said prof Vinodkumar.

Further, he clarified that he has no say in the conduct, valuation or publishing of the mark list of the archaeology department since he was just the in-charge of the department. The professor rubbished allegations raised by PM Arsho that he was a Congress sympathiser.

"I am a teacher and can't differentiate students as KSU (Kerala Students Union) or SFI. He had zero attendance in the third semester and there was a court order barring him from entering Ernakulam district. That allegation is not right!" said the professor. "That set off the abuse series and I never thought that it would become so serious," added the professor who approached the City Police Commissioner seeking help.

The police have registered a case under Section 506 of IPC and Section 120 of the Kerala Police Act against identifiable persons based on the professor's complaint. The professor has decided to take the fight against cyber attacks to court. "I will fight them legally. They have tarnished my name," he added, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.