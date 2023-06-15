Kota Police has decided to set up a student cell to help lakhs of students who stay away from their families in the coaching hub to prepare for competitive exams. Regarding this, a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) has also been prepared by the police to ensure a safe environment for the students, police said.



Giving more details, Assistant Superintendent of Police Chandrasheel Thakur said, "An SOP for students has been formulated and Inspector General of Police, Kota, has approved it following discussion with stakeholders. It will be launched very soon." Moreover, for smooth implementation of the SOP, the city police have formed a students' cell led by an additional superintendent of police who will meet students at coaching centres, hostels and PGs and hold friendly interactions with them to ensure their well-being. Thakur is the in-charge of the students' cell.

Moreover, as part of the SOP, coaching institutes are required to depute a liaison officer who would keep track of student behaviour and inform the cell in case a student shows any psychological disorder for remedial measures, the police official said. Asserting that police can play the role of a psychologist, ASP Thakur said members of the students' cell would diagnose harmful tendencies and disorders in students and they would be counselled.

Suicide cases

As many as 11 student deaths, all suspected to be cases of suicide, have been reported in Kota this year so far. Moreover, last year, at least 15 coaching students died by suicide. More than 2.25 lakh students are taking classes at various coaching centres in the city this academic session to crack entrance exams of medical and engineering colleges, as stated in a report by PTI.